Jefferson will compete for a role in Detroit's backfield this season, but he's not expected to get many touches if everyone is healthy. Jefferson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Jefferson finished the 2023 campaign on the Lions' practice squad, and he hasn't seen any regular-season NFL action since 2021. Barring an injury to Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery, we don't expect Jefferson to get many touches this season. At best, you can add Jefferson off waivers during the season.