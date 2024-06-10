Milton is an enormous man with a cannon for an arm and above-average speed for his size and position. He's also a 24-year-old rookie who was drafted in the sixth round to a team that also took Drake Maye in Round 1. Because of that last sentence, Milton should only be rostered in the deepest of Dynasty leagues where you can start two quarterbacks. Even in those leagues, it's quite possible you will be dropping Milton before the seasons ends unless you can stash him on a taxi squad. Still, the upside of that size and those traits is hard to completely ignore.