Mundt is someone to keep an eye on in training camp in case he opens the season as the starting tight end in Minnesota with T.J. Hockenson (knee) hurt. Depending on how long Hockenson is out, if he misses any time, then Mundt could be someone to add off the waiver wire in deeper leagues. First, Mundt must fend off Josh Oliver and Robert Tonyan for the No. 2 tight end job. Then, Mundt will have to prove he has a rapport with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold. We don't have high expectations for Mundt even if Hockenson is out, but this could be a productive role in a high-powered passing game. There is some sleeper appeal for Mundt if Hockenson misses extended action early in the year.