Akins is expected to be the No. 2 tight end for the Browns this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. David Njoku is the No. 1 tight end for the Browns, and he's the primary receiving threat at the position. Cleveland also has Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore as the top receivers, and Akins should struggle to earn targets. In 2023, he averaged just 1.7 PPR points per game, and the best season of his career was 7.7 PPR points per game in 2022 with Houston. At best, you can add Akins off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.