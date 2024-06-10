Once considered a promising young prospect, Mason could be in a battle for a roster spot this preseason after the Niners drafted a running back and added another in rookie free agency. The bigger back has always posted good numbers in terms of efficiency -- just check out his yards per carry -- but Kyle Shanahan has preferred other guys to be the direct backup to Christian McCaffrey. It's possible that Mason could thrive on another roster, a distinct possibility since he's experienced in Shanahan's system and a lot of teams run that same kind of scheme, plus he's an inexpensive option entering a contract year. If Mason escapes San Francisco he'll have a shot to claim some Fantasy value, but until that happens, Fantasy managers shouldn't pay much mind to him outside of Dynasty leagues.