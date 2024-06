Downs displayed an immediate rapport with Anthony Richardson in 2023, but Richardson's time as the starter was short-lived. Downs still managed to create separation and rack up 68 receptions and 771 receiving yards with Gardner Minshew. Downs only cashed in on two touchdowns all season long and is a better fit in full-point PPR leagues. In all PPR formats, Downs is worth selecting as early as the 12th round. In standard scoring, he should come off the board a round or two later.