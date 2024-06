Karty is expected to be the Rams' primary placekicker this season. At Stanford, Karty made all but one of 73 extra points and hit 85% of all his field goals including 78% of those from 40 or more yards. He was also 8 of 15 on kicks of 50-plus yards. Given the explosive Rams offense, there's a decent chance Karty could matter as a high-volume kicker. Keep him in mind with your last pick, especially since the Rams will begin the season at Detroit in what should be a high-scoring game.