Deguara will be a reserve tight end for the Jaguars this season behind Evan Engram, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Deguara is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. His role will be more of a blocking tight end than a receiver, and his best performance in the NFL was in 2021 with the Packers when he had 25 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns. At best, you can add Deguara off the waiver wire if he's playing well during the year.