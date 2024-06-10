It's fair to wonder just how much longer Smith-Schuster will play in the NFL. He battled through injuries to play 11 games last season but only topped 51 receiving yards in one of those games and only had two games with more than six targets. His lone season in Kansas City is the only time he's topped 900 yards receiving since 2018. Still, he has a $10 million cap number this season and the Patriots save less than a million dollars by cutting him, so they are probably going to try to make it work. We aren't drafting Smith-Schuster this season but we are very concerned that his presence could cut into opportunities for Demario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker. If Smith-Schuster is healthy in the preseason, he'll likely be starting Week 1 for the Patriots, but he'll need to produce before we roster him again.