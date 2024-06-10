Fields went from the starter for the Bears to the backup for the Steelers to open the season. Fields is not worth drafting in the majority of one-quarterback leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the year. Fields is expected to begin the season behind Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, but there's a possibility of Fields eventually starting ahead of Wilson if he struggles. It's not a bad idea to take a late-round flier on Fields in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues just in case he takes over for the Steelers. In Chicago, Fields was a quality Fantasy quarterback, and he scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in six of the 12 games he finished in 2023. He has league-winning upside with his rushing prowess, and we'd love to see him play a significant amount of games in Pittsburgh this year. However, until he starts Fields will likely remain on the waiver wire in most one-quarterback leagues.