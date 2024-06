Fairbairn scored the fourth-most Fantasy points per game, had the second-best field goal percentage (96.4%), and connected on five field goals of 50+ yards in 2023. With the Texans offense expected to take another step forward in 2024 after adding Stefon Diggs, Fairbairn will likely be one of the highest-scoring kickers again and should be one of the first kickers selected in Fantasy drafts.