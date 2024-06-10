Nwangwu is a reserve running back for the Vikings, and he'll likely be third on the depth chart at best behind Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler. Nwangwu is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. However, in leagues where you get points for return yardage, Nwangwu is a name to remember because he should handle kickoff duties in Minnesota, and the new rules could allow him to be explosive. In 2023, Nwangwu had 15 kickoff returns for 380 yards. On offense, Nwangwu barely played with five carries and no catches, and he only has 33 total touches in his three-year career.