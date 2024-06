Pickett went from the starter for the Steelers to the backup with the Eagles this offseason. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Pickett, a former 2022 first-round pick, will now play behind Jalen Hurts this season, and the only reason to add Pickett in the majority of leagues is if Hurts were to miss any time due to injury. If that happens then just add Pickett off the waiver wire.