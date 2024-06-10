Former European rugby star Rees-Zammit will compete for a roster spot, if not playing time, this preseason as a running back with the Chiefs. At an international players combine, Rees-Zammit ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.43 seconds. That impressive speed and acceleration were on display in his rugby games, where he'd score by breaking away from tackles and outrunning his competition frequently. The 23-year-old might benefit from the NFL's new kick-return rules, but he might be able to even find work on offense as the Chiefs depth chart behind Isiah Pacheco isn't exactly settled. While Rees-Zammit is only worth drafting late in deep Dynasty leagues, don't be surprised if you hear some buzz about him this preseason.