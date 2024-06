Schoonmaker will open the season behind Jake Ferguson on the depth chart in redraft, which means he can be left on the waiver wire in all redraft leagues. The former second round pick is worth holding in Dynasty because his skillset in this offense could produce starter results just like Ferguson, Dalton Schultz and Jason Witten before him. We'd even be excited to add Schoonmaker in redraft if he ends up in the TE1 role at some point this season.