Hollins signed with the Bills this offseason and he joins a WR corps that is wide open after the team moved on from Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. Hollins could be viewed as a potential Davis replacement, but the Bills soon after drafted Keon Coleman, a big-bodied wide receiver who is likely to beat out Hollins in training camp for significant playing time. Until Hollins receives signficant playing time, he should not be rostered in Fantasy leagues.