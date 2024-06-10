The Jets traded up to draft Corley in Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. If all goes well, he could be the WR2 for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets as soon as this season. Corley has a very specific skillset, he's incredible after the catch, but there are questions about the rest of his game. The fact that he led the FBS with 2,068 yards after catch over the past three seasons earned him comparisons to Deebo Samuel and the moniker "YAC King". That skillset could work very well next to Garrett Wilson, but Corley will have to master a more complete route tree to be a Fantasy starter. In redraft, view him as a dart throw in the double-digit rounds. In Dynasty, starting considering him in the middle of Round 2 of rookie drafts.