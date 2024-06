Mariota joined the Commanders this offseason, where we expect he'll begin the year as the backup to Jayden Daniels. It's not a certainty that Daniels starts Week 1, but that is our expectation. If Mariota gets a chance to start this season we would view him as a low-end QB2 at best. In his last stretch as a starter in 2022 he averaged just 17.1 Fantasy points per game. Until he gets that chance, he can be left on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of Superflex leagues.