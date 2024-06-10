Andrews should once again be considered one of the best Fantasy tight ends in 2024, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in the majority of leagues. Sam LaPorta and Travis Kelce will likely be the first two tight ends drafted in most formats, and Andrews should come off the board next or potentially behind Trey McBride. In 2023, Andrews had another stellar campaign at 13.5 PPR points per game, but he missed the final six games of the regular season with an ankle injury. He returned for the AFC Championship Game, and Andrews should be fully healthy for training camp. He should once again be the No. 1 target for Lamar Jackson, and Andrews should be in consideration to be the best Fantasy tight end this year.