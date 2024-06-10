Valdes-Scantling will compete for playing time with the Bills this preseason. The 30-year-old has yet to record more than 690 yards through any of his six NFL seasons and has scored three or fewer touchdowns in five of those six. Though he's done a masterful job of playing with some of the league's best quarterbacks, which he'll do again with Josh Allen in Buffalo, he has never been a Fantasy staple and doesn't figure to be one now. He's only worth a very late-round pick in deeper Best Ball formats.