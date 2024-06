Gallup's Fantasy value has been on a downward trend for nearly half a decade and has now bottomed out outside of the consensus top 200 players. Gallup's yards per game have declined for four straight seasons and he had 10 games with fewer than 20 receiving yards last season. He should be left on the waiver wire in all formats and is no longer young enough to leave on your Dynasty bench in hopes of a brighter future. We don't expect the move to Las Vegas to revitalize his career.