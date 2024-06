Mayer's profile took a massive hit when the Raiders drafted Brock Bowers in April. Not that Mayer was a particularly appealing Fantasy tight end before the draft -- as a rookie he had three games with double-digit PPR points. Typically we wouldn't recommend a tight end unless he had a shot to be first or second on his team in targets -- Mayer might be fourth or fifth. That's not enough work for him to be helpful in redraft leagues.