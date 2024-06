The Falcons surprised many when they drafted Penix at No. 8 overall after just signing Kirk Cousins in free agency. This is a long-term decision for Atlanta and Penix is highly unlikely to play any snaps in 2024 unless Cousins goes down with another injury. Should Penix step in for an injured Cousins, he will provide a more NFL-ready skill set than most of the 2024 rookie class and should be rostered in Superflex and 2QB formats.