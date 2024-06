Evans fell in Fantasy drafts last summer due to uncertainties about his quarterback play and concerns about his age. He responded by finishing as the WR4 overall in Fantasy with another 1,000-yard season (1,233 to be exact) and 13 receiving touchdowns. His rapport with Baker Mayfield was excellent, specifically in the red zone. He enters 2024 as a high-end WR2 option being selected in the early-to-mid-Round 3 range despite him outproducing several of the receivers drafted in front of him.