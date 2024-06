Trubisky is back with Buffalo this season, where he'll once again be the backup to Josh Allen. Trubisky is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. He spent 2021 in Buffalo as the backup to Allen before spending the past two seasons in Pittsburgh. The last time Trubisky was a consistent Fantasy option was in 2020 in Chicago, but now he'll need an Allen injury to be Fantasy-relevant again. If that happens then just add Trubisky off the waiver wire.