Gaskin will compete for a role in Minnesota's backfield this season, but he doesn't have much Fantasy value coming into the year. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. The Vikings have Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu as the top three running backs on the depth chart, and Gaskin will compete with DeWayne McBride for the final running back spot. In 2023, Gaskin never touched the ball and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. It's unlikely that Gaskin will make a Fantasy impact this season, but if he does get the chance for playing time then just add him off the waiver wire during the year.