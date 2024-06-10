Agholor is back with the Ravens, and he will likely be the No. 3 receiver in Baltimore behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. With Mark Andrews and Derrick Henry also in the mix, it's hard to expect many opportunities for Agholor to succeed, and he's only worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. Agholor, 31, averaged just 5.7 PPR points per game with the Ravens in 2023, and he averaged 6.9 PPR points per game or less for three years in a row. At best, Agholor might be a waiver-wire option if someone in Baltimore gets injured during the season.