Brown flashed his Fantasy upside in Weeks 9 and 10 when the Texans were dealing with injuries to both Nico Collins and Tank Dell. In that two-game span, Brown racked up 14 receptions, 325 receiving yards, and a TD with a WR2 and WR7 weekly finish, respectively. Unfortunately for Brown, the addition of Stefon Diggs will send him to a reserve role. He is not worth rostering in Fantasy leagues until he has a clearer path to playing time.