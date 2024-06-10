The Packers defense added three key pieces this offseason with safety Xavier McKinney and rookies Edgerrin Cooper (linebacker) and Javon Bullard (safety), and all three should play prominent roles right away. McKinney, Bullard, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes will hopefully create more interceptions in the secondary since Green Bay only had seven interceptions in 2023, which was the second-fewest in the NFL. Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark lead the defensive front, and hopefully the Packers defense as a whole will improve across the board. But Fantasy managers should only consider the Packers DST a No. 2 option in the majority of leagues. Don't draft the Packers DST in most formats this year, but you can add the unit off waivers if the start of the season is productive in Green Bay.