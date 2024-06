Moore was traded to the Falcons where he'll compete for playing time this preseason. If he's used there like he was with the Cardinals, he'll be a low-volume, low-ADOT receiver with minimal Fantasy appeal. Only in 2022 did he average more than 8 PPR points per game, and it came in just eight games. It's hard to see a good season coming for Moore considering the depth of pass-catching talent in Atlanta. That's why he should be overlooked in every draft.