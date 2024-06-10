The Bears backfield got crowded this offseason with the addition of D'Andre Swift, and we'll see what that means for Johnson, the second-year running back. At the time of publication, Khalil Herbert is also on Chicago's roster, but there's the potential of Herbert getting traded, which would be great for Johnson. Most likely, Johnson will have a role in the passing game for the Bears, but we'd love to see him entrenched as the No. 2 running back behind Swift. That would likely allow Johnson the chance for guaranteed touches, as well as being a lottery ticket in case Swift ever got hurt. However, if Herbert remains in Chicago, then it could be tough to trust Johnson until we see his role. Plan on taking a flier on Johnson with a late-round pick in all leagues, and his value would rise if Herbert is traded. As a rookie in 2023, Johnson was underwhelming at 6.8 PPR points per game, but we expect him to perform at a higher level this season, especially if he was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Swift.