Darnold will compete with rookie J.J. McCarthy for the starting QB job in Minnesota this preseason, but the expectation is that McCarthy will start the majority of games for the Vikings, if not every single one of them. Darnold's role in Fantasy is as an insurance policy in two-QB leagues in case McCarthy doesn't make a start, and it's not because of Darnold's skills as much as it is the receivers he'll throw to. Darnold isn't worth drafting outside of the deepest of two-QB leagues.