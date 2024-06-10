Howell joined the Seahawks this offseason and he'll compete with Geno Smith for playing time. Smith is the incumbent, and our pick to win the competition, but Howell has a fighter's chance. If he wins the job or Smith misses time, we would view Howell as a mid-range QB2 who could be streamable in the right matchup. Howell has upside, especially throwing to DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but there's a reason he led the NFL in both interceptions and sacks last year. He has a lot to clean up this offseason.