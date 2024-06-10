Barkley left the Giants this offseason to join the rival Eagles. We're drafting him as a top-10 running back in Round 2 of PPR leagues. The situation in Philadelphia is a mixed bag. The offense is better, which is a plus, but Barkley may not see a big touchdown boost because Jalen Hurts rushes for double-digit touchdowns every year. Hurts has historically had a fairly low running back target rate as well, which could limit Barkley's receiving upside. One positive we're sure about is that the offensive line should open up bigger holes, even with Jason Kelce retiring. Barkley averaged 5.6 yards per touch his first two seasons in the league, he's been at 4.4 since and he averaged 4.3 last year. We expect a small bounceback, but we don't think he's the same guy he was in 2018. In Dynasty leagues, Barkley has reached the point in his career where he should only be rostered by a contender. Trade him if you're not.