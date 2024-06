Clifford is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in Green Bay this season behind Jordan Love, but Clifford has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Clifford is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2023, Clifford completed his only pass for 37 yards, and he isn't expected to see the field much if Love is healthy. Should Love miss any time due to injury then you can add Clifford off the waiver wire in most formats.