There was early talk of Bigsby earning a significant role as the No. 2 option behind Travis Etienne as a rookie but he was ultimately surpassed on the depth chart by D'Ernest Johnson. Bigsby has gotten more work with the first-team offense in early OTAs and if he has taken the leap, he projects as an interesting late-round option with upside in standard scoring formats as a preferred red-zone option. Consider him with a late-round pick in all formats.