Hudson will compete to be the No. 2 tight end in Cincinnati this season behind Mike Gesicki, but Hudson has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in most leagues. Hudson, Drew Sample and a pair of rookies in Erick All and Tanner McLachlan will all compete for playing time with Gesicki, but Gesicki will likely lead Bengals tight ends in playing time and production. If Gesicki gets hurt then Hudson could be Fantasy relevant, but then you can just add him off the waiver wire in that scenario.