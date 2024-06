Heinicke took a pay cut to stay with the Falcons in 2024. He appeared in five games in 2023 but never topped more than 18.1 Fantasy points with his best finish coming as QB13. The Falcons then spent the eighth overall draft pick on QB Michael Penix Jr. Heinicke will compete with Penix for the QB2 role but could ultimately be cut or traded before the end of training camp. He is not worth rostering in any format.