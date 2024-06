The Saints continue to look for ways to get Hill on the field and have even mixed him in at fullback and tight end during early OTAs. In 2023, his mixed usage led to 83 yards passing, 291 yards receiving, and 401 yards rushing. In leagues where he qualified as a TE, Hill had six weekly finishes in the top six, but they were hard to predict. Ultimately, Hill is only a streaming option and better for Best Ball scoring formats. He is best left undrafted.