Palmer is an interesting rookie for the Cardinals because he's big and has some decent speed. His final year at Alabama-Birmingham was his best, totaling seven scores and 858 yards on 47 catches in 12 games. Naturally, Palmer has an uphill battle for playing time but could find a chance to contribute with a strong preseason. Plus, aside from Marvin Harrison Jr., there isn't a long list of talented receivers for him to beat out. Keep his name in mind if you're in a deep rookie-only draft.