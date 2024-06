Reiman is known more for his blocking chops than for his receiving skills (five touchdowns over 41 receptions in three years at Illinois). That doesn't mean he can't eventually become a capable pass-catcher for the Cardinals, but with Trey McBride firmly locked into that primary role, and with the offense almost never being suitable for multiple tight ends, Reiman is unlikely to help you in your quest for Fantasy greatness. He's barely even worth consideration in rookie-only drafts.