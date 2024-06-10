It was a tale of two seasons for Etienne. In the first half of the season, Etienne challenged for RB1 overall and averaged 106.2 yards per game and over 22 touches. After the Jaguars' Week 9 bye week, Etienne had just one RB1 (top 12) and he finished outside the RB2 range (top 24) in five of his last nine games with just four total touchdowns scored. There is early talk of Tank Bigsby taking a mental leap in OTAs. If Bigsby cuts into Etienne's workload, it will be difficult for Etienne to return value at his current ADP. Etienne is coming off the board early in the third round of Fantasy drafts.