Williams is expected to be the No. 3 running back in Cincinnati this season behind Zack Moss and Chase Brown, but Williams has minimal Fantasy value in this role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In five seasons with the Bengals, Williams has never averaged more than 2.2 PPR points per game. Now, with Joe Mixon gone, there could be a bigger role for Williams, but we need to see it first. At best, Williams could be a waiver-wire addition during the season if something happens to Moss or Brown.