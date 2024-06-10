Benson figures to be the running back of the future for the Cardinals, but might the rookie unseat veteran James Conner for significant touches in 2024? Benson enjoyed back-to-back years of strong production at Florida State including over 1,100 total yards and at least nine rushing touchdowns each season. He's close to a finished product as a rusher thanks to his impressive bulk and outstanding speed, and he is still ascending as a pass-catcher and pass blocker. Benson provides the Cardinals with an insurance policy at running back for when Conner misses time (he's been sidelined for at least three games in five of his past six seasons), but he also figures to be their long-term rusher. If Conner slips up at any point, the primary gig might be with Benson. That's why Benson will be a popular pick starting in Round 8 in all redraft leagues. Also expect Benson to get snagged between eighth and 14th overall in rookie-only drafts depending on the format.