With Dak Prescott on the last year of his deal and positive reports coming out of Dallas about Lance's improvement, it's understandable to wonder whether we'll finally get to see Lance in extended action. Barring an injury, it still seems highly unlikely. Lance's potential and upside is only enough to make him worth a roster spot in the deepest of Superflex Dynasty leagues. We don't have any reason to believe he's going to score any Fantasy points any time soon.