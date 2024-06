Higbee's 2024 season is very much up in the air after the veteran suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the Rams' playoff loss at Detroit in January. Coach Sean McVay expects Higbee to begin the year on the physically unable to perform list, and it's unknown when or if he'll come off the list to contribute for the Rams. If you want to roster Higbee in case he comes back late in the year and contributes, you can probably add him to an IR spot on your roster after your draft.