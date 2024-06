Scott is a reserve receiver for the Bears this year, but he's not expected to have a big role if everyone is healthy. Scott should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. Chicago has D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze ahead of Scott on the depth chart, and it will be hard for Scott to earn targets in his second season in the NFL without an injury to someone in front of him. As a rookie in 2023, Scott averaged just 2.1 PPR points per game.