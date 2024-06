Jefferson signed with the Steelers this offseason after failing to earn a significant role in stops with the Rams and Falcons. With Diontae Johnson no longer on the roster, Jefferson will compete with a slew of wide receivers -- including third-round draft pick Roman Wilson -- for playing time alongside George Pickens. Jefferson may end up earning a siginifcant snap share, but there are higher-upside final rounds dart throws that you should be using to fill out your final bench spots.