The Vikings defense lost standout pass rusher Danielle Hunter this offseason, but Minnesota added some reinforcements in free agency with Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman. Then, the Vikings added Dallas Turner in the NFL Draft, and the Vikings DST could be a nice surprise this season. We need to see it from the Vikings DST first before recommending the unit as a starting option, but the Vikings DST could be worth adding off the waiver wire in all leagues during the season.