The Vikings selected Reichard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to be the starter in Minnesota this year. Reichard will compete with John Parker Romo for the job, but Reichard should have the edge if he performs as expected. Reichard is the NCAA's all-time leading points scorer (547). At Alabama, Reichard converted 274 of 275 extra points and had an 86 percent field goal success rate. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but Reichard could be someone to add off the waiver wire during the year.